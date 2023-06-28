For the past eight years, a group with a shared love of knitting has been helping keep Launceston warm by supplying beanies, mittens and more to various groups in need.
They call themselves "The Knitters" and supply around 1000 different knits to nursing homes, homeless shelters and any group that calls out for help each year.
Founder Mary Dunn said they started out making toiletry sets for foster children and later got into knitting.
"I just asked friends if they would be interested, mainly retired people who were sitting at home and a lot of them said they hadn't knitted since their kids were little," Ms Dunn said.
"But they decided to give it a go and so we started with rugs for nursing homes."
From there the group introduced bed socks, twiddle muffs and therapeutic balls.
Ms Dunn said they supplied the knits to 15 different nursing homes, as well as district hospitals and even the Salvation Army.
"Whatever we do is to be given, we don't ask for anything," Ms Dunn said.
"We have about 12 regular members that meet and eight out in the community as well."
Monthly knitting sessions also act as a chance for everyone to catch up, spin some yarns and share a meal together.
"These ladies seem pretty happy about coming," Ms Dunn said.
"We tried to close down over Christmas and in January and they decided it wasn't happening and came anyways.
"We're always open to new members, and anyone who wants to learn we'd be glad to show them."
The Knitters meet on the last Wednesday of each month at the Launceston Seventh-day Adventist Church from 10am.
