The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston group making knits to keep community in need warm and cozy

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knitters Julie Hopkins of Perth, Mary Dunn of Norwood at Launceston Seventh-day Adventist Church. Picture Phillip Biggs
Knitters Julie Hopkins of Perth, Mary Dunn of Norwood at Launceston Seventh-day Adventist Church. Picture Phillip Biggs

For the past eight years, a group with a shared love of knitting has been helping keep Launceston warm by supplying beanies, mittens and more to various groups in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.