The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Pakistani Society of Launceston are bringing Eid to Launceston

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 28 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pakistani Society of Launceston members Narmeen Khan, with Waqee Alam, his wife Noor Ul Huda and other team members outside the Launceston Mosque. Picture Paul Scambler
Pakistani Society of Launceston members Narmeen Khan, with Waqee Alam, his wife Noor Ul Huda and other team members outside the Launceston Mosque. Picture Paul Scambler

The Pakistani Society of Launceston (PSL) will share the holiday of Eid, a time of celebration in Islamic culture, to Launceston's St Albies Hall for the first time this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.