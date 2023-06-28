The Pakistani Society of Launceston (PSL) will share the holiday of Eid, a time of celebration in Islamic culture, to Launceston's St Albies Hall for the first time this weekend.
Wednesday marked the start Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice and is the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.
PSL member Narmeen Khan said they wanted to share Pakistani culture with Launceston, and host an event where people could recognise them as a community.
"A group of us felt there was a need to represent the Pakistanis in Launceston because we're a growing community," Ms Khan said.
"There was no platform to represent us so we came up with this idea that we should form a body that would basically be the face of the Pakistanis here in Launceston."
After forming just two months ago, the society has big things planned for their Sunday celebration.
Ms Khan said visitors could expect to meander through stalls of delicate jewellery, clothing and enjoy traditional dishes such as samosa, biryani, chai and more.
"We'll also have the Silly Circus, face-painting, lots of games for kids and Pakistani food available," Ms Khan said.
"There'll be a jewelry store shopping experience for everybody, as well as Pakistani clothes and shoes for sale."
Going forward, Ms Khan said they wanted the PSL to act as a support body for Pakistanis who were new to Launceston.
"It's an overwhelming process when you're migrating, so we want be able to support them emotionally and however we can," she said.
"We have a celebration planned for the Independence Day of Pakistan coming up in August where we can show kids that their roots are in Pakistan, and that they should know it's okay to identify themselves as Pakistanis."
Eid Hungama runs from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday at St Albies Hall, and is a free event.
"We're expecting a big turnout but we're just hoping the event on Sunday is successful, Ms Khan said.
More information on the Pakistani Society of Launceston can be found on their Facebook page.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
