Tasmanian journalist and media personality Rachel Williams has saved the North-Eastern Advertiser.
Staff vacancies had left the 114-year-old newspaper facing closure for the second time in 20 years, forcing long-term owner Karen Hall to put the publication on the market.
Mrs Williams, a former journalist with The Examiner who spent a decade as 7 Tasmania's news presenter, will take the reins as owner and editor from July 12.
"I am really excited to be doing this," Mrs Williams said.
"I was a cadet journalist 23 years ago and people have joked that I've always had ink in my veins.
"To save this newspaper and keep it as part of the community as an independent weekly ... I truly believe in the importance of that."
Mrs Williams has a long connection with the state's North-East.
Her father was born in Scottsdale and she spent many holidays on her grandparents' farm in West Scottsdale.
She met husband James in 2000, the year he captained Scottsdale to a reserves premiership, and the couple regularly holiday at Bridport with sons Hamish (13), Rupert (11), and Edmund (7).
Now based in Launceston, Mrs Williams said she planned to work from the newspaper's Scottsdale office two or three times a week, and hopes to relocate to Bridport in the long-term.
"We now own a little shack at Bridport that my kids love going to, and it will be our forever home one day," she said.
"We'll be living in the North-East once we get to that age that we can retire a bit and redevelop our shack into our forever home - so it seemed to make sense."
Mrs Williams said she had been humbled by the support from across the state and beyond, including a phone call from Rod Scott, her first editor at The Examiner.
She will have ongoing discussions with outgoing editor Taylor Clyne, who begins 12 months of maternity leave on July 12, about her future work plans.
"I'm really committed to keeping [the newspaper] going and growing it," she said.
"The Hall family bought the paper when it was in a similar situation 20 years ago.
"I really want to thank Karen for entrusting me with this publication, and Taylor Clyne ... she's been such a wonderful support.
"She's lived and breathed that newspaper ... we will keep conversations going about what role she may be able to have in the future at the publication."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
