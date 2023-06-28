Advances in technology could impact nearly 100,000 Tasmanians across the state, according to a research report released on Wednesday.
The report by consultancy Suburbtrends found that Devonport and the Launceston suburbs of Riverside and Newnham are among the places in the top half of Tasmania most likely to be affected by the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation technologies.
The report noted that the actual future workforce impact depended on the "adaptability and skills of the labour force".
"If workers can promptly acquire the skills required for the new, automated economy, they could transition into new roles, potentially curtailing unemployment," the report read.
"Conversely, if the skills gap is substantial and retraining is challenging, unemployment could escalate."
Hobart suburb Sandy Bay had the most number of workers that would potentially be affected by technology changes, at over 2800.
It was followed by Devonport, with over 2700 workers potentially impacted, especially in the manufacturing sector.
Riverside was eighth on the list, and Newnham was 12th, with 1653 and 1384 workers potentially impacted, respectively.
Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said these places could face the most significant workforce shifts in the state due to advances in AI and automation.
"It's not necessarily about job losses, but job transformation," he said.
"Areas with higher concentrations of workers in certain industries might feel the effects more intensely, and we need to be ready for that."
While there were large numbers of workers in the state that technological change could impact, Mr Lardner said, overall, Tasmania was relatively insulated compared to mainland states.
"Tasmania as a whole only has three suburbs in the top 500, meaning [it] may not be hit as hard as the mainland.
"Devonport, with an estimated population of 26,000, has an estimated 2887 workers impacted in some way.
"As a percentage (11 per cent), I would argue this is relatively low and quite reasonable to think that sector transitioning is achievable - I think it is in a great position of strength," he said.
The sectors most likely to be impacted were information, media and telecommunications, professional scientific and technical services, financial services, and manufacturing.
One company set to benefit from the changes is George Town-based Temtrol Technologies, which manufactures sensor products and provides industrial electrical and optical fibre contracting services.
Company co-owner Cameron Stevenson said he also manufactures components used in autonomous vehicles and other automated systems.
"A lot of people are installing robots these days for packaging ... streamlining processes," he said.
