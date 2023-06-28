Launceston Tornadoes will welcome back Micah Simpson for their NBL1 South away double-header this weekend.
Simpson, the Torns' on-court general, missed last weekend's 89-72 loss to Nunawading Spectres at Elphin Sports Centre.
"She became unwell on Friday and that continued into Saturday," coach Sarah Veale said.
Launceston take on Knox Raiders at the State Basketball Centre at 6pm on Saturday night before they meet 10th-placed Diamond Valley Eagles at 2pm in Greensborough on Sunday.
They're sitting 15th on the ladder with six wins and 11 losses with five games to play.
The top eight make the play-offs and the Tornadoes are three victories behind eighth-placed Knox.
Veale felt her young group battled hard in a physical game against the Spectres.
"We definitely got out-muscled, we knocked over a lot in the game and it's hard to play against that," she said.
"So from the Torns' perspective, that's something we'll look at for next season. Just to make sure the girls do a pre-season of getting stronger so they can compete and not get knocked around so much.
"We did need to win every game but it is what it is."
The coach said it had been great to see the Torns' young guns playing against some of Australia's best players.
She said almost all the Opals had played NBL1 in the past two seasons.
"That's how good the competition is in NBL1 in the South," she said.
Knox is going to be a big test, according to Veale.
"We were probably undersized when we had Keely (Froling) last time and in that game we were in front for a significant portion of the game and lost it in the last bit," she said.
"We will have to play to our strengths which (includes) our guards. We need to shoot well from the three-point line and try and take away scoring from Alicia Froling so we have a plan against that.
"Last time we played them, we really struggled to contain the offensive transition, they were really quick up the floor so we've definitely improved in that area."
Veale highlighted the efforts of the team's younger players against Nunawading.
"The weekend saw a couple of our development players get on the court in Amber Brazendale (Launceston) and Zoe Drane from the North-West Coast and they both went out and scored and held their own," she said.
The Tornadoes will again be without their skipper Froling who has started her Australian Opals Asia Cup campaign well in Sydney.
The Opals have won their first two games with a 105-34 win over the Philippines and a 91-45 victory against Chinese Taipei earlier this week.
Froling, who top-scored with 16 points and had nine rebounds, was named player of the second game.
"For me, I don't think about my scoring, I think about rebounding, that sort of thing, the easy baskets and I think that kind of gets me into my groove where I can score a little more," Froling told Basketball Australia post-game.
"But honestly, I try to do the little stuff first and then the scoring comes with it."
The Opals now look forward to Wednesday night's match-up against reigning champions, Japan in their final group game.
Veale said Froling was having a good tournament and praised her versatility.
"She's super tough, she's hard and she's focused on defence," she said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
