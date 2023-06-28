Tasmania's teams for the return of representative football have been unveiled.
The men's and women's teams, coached by Mav Weller and Deb Reynolds respectively, will take to North Hobart Oval on Saturday to face Queensland.
Selected over the course of the last month, the men's side features seven Kingborough players as well five from North Launceston and three from cross-town rivals Launceston.
Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens is the sole NTFA representative and is one of two from outside the Tasmanian State League, with former Gold Coast Sun Luke Russell selected from Penguin in the NWFL.
Bridgenorth are one of three women's sides with four players represented, alongside Clarence and North Hobart.
Old Launcestonians have two representatives, while Old Scotch and Scottsdale both have one.
Saturday will be the first time that Tasmania has been represented by an open-age senior men's side since 2017, with an under-25 team playing Victoria Metro in 2019. Tasmania hasn't played a senior women's state game since 2016.
TASMANIAN MEN'S TEAM
B: #15 Jack Avent (North Launceston), #4 Ben Donnelly (Kingborough), #14 Josh McGuinness (Lauderdale)
HB: #16 Luke Russell (Penguin), #18 Jamieson House (Launceston), #6 Elijah Reardon (Kingborough)
C: #11 Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea), #5 Lachlan Clifford (Kingborough), #17 Tyler McGinniss (North Hobart)
HF: #8 James Webb (Kingborough), #3 Sam Siggins (Lauderdale), #7 Eddie Cole (Kingborough)
F: #2 Jake Hinds (Launceston), #21 Jack Tomkinson (Kingborough), #1 Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston)
FOLL: #20 Alex Lee (North Launceston), #23 Brodie Palfreyman (Launceston), #9 Kieran Lovell (Kingborough)
INT: #13 Josh Arnold (Glenorchy), #19 Baxter Norton (Clarence), #10 Ben Simpson (North Launceston), #25 Bryce Walsh (Lauderdale), #22 Brandon Leary (North Launceston)
EMG: #12 Bailey Boag (Burnie), #24 Dylan Smith (Burnie)
TASMANIA WOMEN
B: #19 Dearne Taylor (Scottsdale), #5 Lou Marmion (Clarence)
HB: #4 Abbie Hoiberg-Cox (Wynyard), #3 Priscilla Odwogo (Kingborough), #11 Rachel Archer (Clarence)
C: #7 Jacinta Limbrick (Clarence), #2 Claire Ransom (North Hobart), #12 Eliza Matthews (Old Scotch)
HF: #17 Angelica Clark (North Hobart), #13 Jamie Symons (North Hobart), #16 Alice Robinson (Bridgenorth)
F: #20 Abbey Green (Old Launcestonians), #21 Emily McKinnell (Bridgenorth)
FOLL: #23 Erin Fazackerley (Clarence), #8 Olivia Smith (Wynyard), #10 Jennifer Guy (Old Launcestonians)
INT: #9 Maddy Dunn (Bridgenorth), #14 Marley Beaven (Kingborough), #1 Chelsea Thomas (North Hobart), #6 Amy Bissett (Wynyard), #15 Jen Griffiths (Bridgenorth)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
