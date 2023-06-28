Police are continuing a search for missing Belgian woman Celine Cremer at Waratah as snow falls.
"Ground search crews and a police drone are currently at the scene, with the police helicopter to be utilised later today if weather conditions allow," police said at 10.04am on June 28.
"To assist in the ongoing search, the Philosopher Falls walking track has been temporarily closed to the public while police conduct both land and air searches in the area.
"Weather conditions are poor, with light snowfall in the area."
Ms Cremer was last seen at Waratah on June 17.
Police said Mr Cremer's vehicle was found in a car park at the Philosopher Falls track on June 27.
"Anyone who has been in the Philosopher Falls car park since 17 June is asked to contact police on 131 444 to advise if they saw Celine's car in the area when they were there," police said.
