There are contrasting emotions in opposing camps as Riverside and Launceston United prepare for their NPL Tasmania derby on Friday night.
Both teams have struggled in this season's statewide competition with Olympic's 2-1 win at Birch Avenue in round five the only points either side has registered as they fill the bottom two positions, 12 points adrift of sixth-placed Kingborough, with 98 goals conceded between them.
Adding injury to insult, United are dealing with the setback of keeper Greg Duffy suffering a double broken leg early in their last match which Clarence went on to win 9-1.
The veteran keeper was carried off and had surgery on Tuesday fitting plates and screws in his tibia and fibula.
United coach Fernando Munoz said the incident had left strong feelings among his squad which must now refocus for the derby. Having watched Olympic's impressive performance at double-chasing ladder-leaders Devonport on Saturday, the Chilean is expecting a tough contest against his Portuguese counterpart Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"I think it will be a good game for both teams," Munoz said.
"It will be a game to grow. Unfortunately we have been hit very hard these 11 games but it is something we knew and everyone knew it would be so."
As United continue to find their feet in the state league, Munoz said lessons can be learned from their Northern rivals.
"The two neighboring teams, City and Riverside, their first two seasons were very tough. City, for example, finished last in the first two seasons in the NPL. (But) after 10 years in the competition, they have settled and grown to be one of the main teams in the NPL today. It is difficult but we must be patient and open paths for our youth."
There has also been plenty of path-opening at Riverside who jumped on the opening of the mid-season transfer window to welcome six new faces into their side for the trip to Valley Road, where they held Strikers goalless for a half before going down 2-0.
US-based Ukrainian striker Nick Pechenyi and Canadian centre-back Adrian Anthony joined fellow import Andre Chamusca while Gedi Krusa returned to seniors with Aaron Campbell, Henry Cook and Alireza Amiri also stepping up.
All adjusted well with Krusa striking a post early doors, Anthony keeping goal machine Roberto Garrido unusually quiet and Pechenyi looking a potent force up top until being forced off with a leg injury.
"The team looked very impressive against Devonport, compact and had some really good football moments," Dos Santos Silva said. "Bringing in some new players is important to the young lads, to feed from them and learn, age is just a number and what they can give on and off the pitch is unbelievable good.
"Nicholas came along on my researches, and when I saw him, I thought straight away that's the one. A talented kid, that is basically what the team needs in terms of reference, in the attacking third. This lad has a massive potential, playing with players like Gedi, AC, Andre.
"I believe that we can have a better second half of the season, and we can fight for each game and each result, that is extremely important. We need to understand that Riverside is growing and this is a process, a lot of growing pains in the the way, but I believe in the players and the club."
Launceston City also went down 2-0 having stuck with Kingborough for three-quarters of the game and coach Daniel Syson is wary of a Clarence side whose nine-goal haul against United included four from home-grown Riley Dillon, one from Argentine hot-property Xuan Cappellino and a hat-trick from eye-catching Canadian Riley Wishart.
"Playing Clarence will be a tough game I believe," he said. "Since they've bolstered their squad they are probably up with there with the best sides in the competition - very physical, direct and effective in that approach with the players to carry that out, as we saw last week.
"We haven't had mass changes in our squad like a few sides in the comp this window (but) we've the addition of another forward player to try and help us with our main issue of scoring goals."
Juan Hampson's late dismissal against Zebras will carry a suspension with Syson unable to confirm the identity of the club's new signing until paperwork is completed.
Launceston United won't mind back-to-back Women's Super League long journeys if the second ends the same way as the first.
A last-minute winner from US import Angel Ikeda on debut earned a 2-1 win at Taroona on Saturday with an even longer trek on the cards this week to Kingborough's Lightwood Park.
Having played in the Macedonian first division and US college level, 24-year-old Ikeda also set up Dani Gunton for United's equaliser at Kelvedon Park where they went behind inside the opening minute for the second week running.
United defeated the Lions 2-0 in round two and 3-2 in round seven and will be keen to regain some momentum having ended a run of three games without a win or a goal last week.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
