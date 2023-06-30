Each July, Australians are encouraged to go alcohol-free to raise funds for people affected by cancer.
But according to Satzuma specialist drug and alcohol social worker and therapist Jean-Charles Crave, Dry July is more than just a quirky fundraiser, but an opportunity to reflect on our relationship with alcohol.
"Alcohol is an intrinsic part of Australian culture, and it plays a central role in most people's social lives. But our relationship with alcohol is not always a healthy one," Mr Crave said.
"Alcohol dependence is a leading cause of early death and is inflicting countless suffering upon individuals.
"Dry July allows people to reassess their feelings about their drinking habits.
"In Australia, the most common way to deal with Alcohol Use Disorder is to offer detox followed by a rehab program based in counselling.
"But these programs are often brutal, ineffective, and costly in terms of money and suffering. And I think that the idea of total abstinence is counterproductive in our society."
After working as a senior counsellor at the Alcohol and Drug Service of Tasmania, Mr Crave said he saw a gap in the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in Northern Tasmania.
Identifying the need for a specialist alcohol dependence service, Mr Crave is opening an alcohol treatment clinic in Launceston.
His clinic Satzuma offers a new program called the Satzuma program, which combines medication and therapy to enable patients to receive effective treatment for alcohol addiction.
"The Satzuma program is based on The Sinclair Method (TSM) and is built on sound scientific and medical research and empirical evidence," he said.
"The program is an alternative to detoxing and rehab, and, more importantly, it is engaging, informative and effective."
Mr Crave said many patients might feel shame around their relationship with alcohol, which may impact their ability to seek help.
"Satzuma is totally confidential, and sessions are based in a one-to-one setting," he said.
The Satzuma clinic opens on Thursday, July 7, and is located at 50A Frankland Street, Launceston.
For more information about the Satzuma program, contact 03 6394 3428 or visit satzuma.com.au
