The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's leadership must decide if they want AFL team or not

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:02am, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL boss puts Tasmanian politicians on notice
AFL boss puts Tasmanian politicians on notice

In a clear statement of what must come next on the stadium deal, the AFL boss says it is now up to Tasmania's politicians to decide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.