Tasmania JackJumpers have signed Majok Deng for the 2023/24 NBL season.
The 205-centimetre forward joins the JackJumpers on a one-year deal after stints with Adelaide 36ers and Cairns Taipans in an NBL career spanning more than 200 games.
The 30-year-old has played an important role as both a starter and impact sub for the Taipans across the last four seasons and averaged 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds last season.
Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said Deng was an exceptional shooter and rebounder who could play multiple positions.
"His length and athleticism will add another dimension to our frontcourt," he said.
"We also really admire his competitiveness and believe he has the values and work ethic that will resonate with the people of Tasmania."
Deng is currently representing the Logan Thunder in the NBL1 North Conference averaging 26.9 points, 3 assists and 11 rebounds.
The recruit is the final roster player to be signed for the upcoming season.
