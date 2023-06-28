The Examiner
State ranks school buildings 1 to 5 based on redevelopment needs

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Where does your school rank on capital works priority list?
Where does your school rank on capital works priority list?

Six Northern Tasmanian state schools are listed as a capital works top priority for the government, eight fall into a second tier priority, and six are earmarked as next in line for redevelopment.

