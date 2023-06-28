Where does your school rank on capital works priority list?

Six Northern Tasmanian state schools are listed as a capital works top priority for the government, eight fall into a second tier priority, and six are earmarked as next in line for redevelopment.
The Australian Education Union holds significant concerns about the old and outdated school buildings and infrastructure in Tasmanian state schools, and teachers are worried about the impact to student learning.
AEU president David Genford said many of Tasmania's 194 state schools operate in facilities that are outdated, overcrowded and in a state of disrepair.
Mr Genford said some of the issues involved inadequate heating, poor ventilation, mould, outdated technology and inadequate classrooms.
He said many regional schools were often overlooked.
"Inadequate facilities can limit the ability of teachers to provide high-quality education, and can also impact student engagement and motivation," Mr Genford said.
"This can ultimately have a negative impact on student outcomes.
"AEU Tasmania has heard from educators who are concerned about infrastructure issues in schools. This can include concerns around inadequate classroom sizes, poor ventilation and outdated technology."
Mr Genford said the government's current process of listing schools according to priority was hamstrung by a lack of government funding.
He added that regional and remote schools were often overlooked in capital works funding.
"The current process often prevents the priority one work being completed," Mr Genford said.
"It is concerning that delays to capital works could continue to result in inadequate and outdated facilities having a negative impact on student learning.
"Federal and state Governments need to urgently invest in long-neglected public school infrastructure, so all students and educators can learn and work in a safe environment."
Currently, state schools with the highest need for redevelopment are identified by the education department after a detailed assessment.
The Education Department keeps a list of schools which are rated one to five on a capital works priority list.
The criteria looks at whether new infrastructure would improve student learning outcomes, whether redevelopment would optimise current school facilities, and also considers building quality, health and safety issues, disability access and environmental sustainability.
A department spokesperson said school capital works submissions were assigned a score using the criteria.
"The department then ranks one to five," they said.
"By themselves, the capital submissions don't determine whether a site is a higher or lower priority.
"All schools have the opportunity to make a capital submission each year, and where schools have not done so, the department contacts the schools and offers assistance should they wish to make a submission.
"The department received 123 submissions in the most recent 2022 process."
The spokesperson said more immediate upgrades in schools can occur under programs, such as the Contemporary Classrooms, Outdoor Learning and Safer Bathrooms projects.
They said other maintenance requests are handled at a school level, with principals arranging small works and repairs.
At a state budget estimates committee Education Minister Roger Jaensch said prioritisation of schools is annually reviewed, looking at age and condition of physical structures, school enrolments and the size of the school, and the health and safety risks of infrastructure.
Education secretary Tim Bullard said the average number of days schools sit on priority lists vary.
"It varies depending on whether it is a priority, or whether you are in a responsive mode or in a proactive mode in terms of upgrades."
He added that improvements had been made to the school capital works process.
"It used to be very much driven by schools identifying a need, and schools that were very proactive in the space would be putting in multiple bids, but those that thought that they weren't well placed to make such a bid were missing out," he said.
"The capital work system now understands and documents the status of every site that we own and helps us to make evidence-informed decisions."
