The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Department of Health triggers shellfish health warning

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Do not eat': Health warning issued for shellfish caught in parts of Tasmania
'Do not eat': Health warning issued for shellfish caught in parts of Tasmania

The state's health authority has triggered a public alert for people to not eat wild shellfish from parts of south-east Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.