'Do not eat': Health warning issued for shellfish caught in parts of Tasmania

The state's health authority has triggered a public alert for people to not eat wild shellfish from parts of south-east Tasmania.
Tasmania's Department of Health issued the warning on Tuesday, June 27 to not eat product caught in and around Spring Bay and the Mercury Passage, which includes the waters near the towns of Orford and Triabunna as well as Maria Island.
The alert is for elevated levels of biotoxins in mussels, and it also applies to oysters, clams, pipis, cockles, wedge shells, abalone and scallop roe.
"Recreationally harvested shellfish should not be eaten from this area because the algal toxins are harmful to humans," the department said.
They recommended seeking medical help if feeling unwell after eating wild shellfish.
Cooking or freezing shellfish won't destroy the toxins that cause shellfish poisoning. Symptoms include tingling or numbness, weakness, blurred vision, difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhoea.
The department said seafood in shops and restaurants was safe to eat because there were safeguards in place for commercially grown shellfish to be safe.
It is unknown at this stage how long the alert will be in place.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
