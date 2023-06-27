The Examiner
Jury in Shane Baker murder trial still considering a verdict

Updated June 27 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:23pm
Shane Geoffrey Barker
A Supreme Court jury considering its verdict in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of their ex-son-in-law Shane Geoffrey Barker will deliberate for a third day tomorrow.

