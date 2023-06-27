A Supreme Court jury considering its verdict in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of their ex-son-in-law Shane Geoffrey Barker will deliberate for a third day tomorrow.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, pleaded not guilty to the murder alleged to have occurred on August 2, 2009 at Mr Barker's home at Campbell Town.
Mr Barker was found dead inside his home with four .22 bullets in his body.
The jury sat through ten weeks of evidence involving more than 100 witnesses until June 23 before beginning deliberations on Monday June 26 for four hours.
They considered their verdict for a further four and a half hours until 1.50pm on Tuesday.
Justice Robert Pearce reminded jurors that they should be very careful not to disclose any details about their deliberations to anyone other than a fellow jury member.
The jury heard in Justice Pearce's summing up that there are three possible verdicts: guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty of either charge.
He said that a not guilty verdict could be handed down by ten or more jurors after six hours of deliberation.
A verdict of guilty of murder requires all twelve jurors to agree.
A juror with a flight booked on July 1 has pledged to stay until there is a verdict despite the booking.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
