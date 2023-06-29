The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts Society donates $1500 to Lego club

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Suburbs Community Centre Lego Club coordinator Shaveta Soni and Avery Pedersen (5), were pleased to accept a donation from Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts James Atkinson and Ken Draeger. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Northern Suburbs Community Centre Lego Club coordinator Shaveta Soni and Avery Pedersen (5), were pleased to accept a donation from Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts James Atkinson and Ken Draeger. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Brixhibition is a staple in the Launceston calendar bringing colourful creations and Lego enthusiasts from all over Tasmania to the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.