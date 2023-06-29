Brixhibition is a staple in the Launceston calendar bringing colourful creations and Lego enthusiasts from all over Tasmania to the city.
But not everyone has access to Lego which can be an expensive hobby.
This year the Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts Society, who organise the yearly competition, will be donating $1500 to the Northern Suburbs Community Centre to inspire more young builders to participate in years to come.
Brixhibition organiser Ken Draeger said in the lead up the Brixhibition event, they run a competition where many schools take part.
But often a school or a community centre has been unable to participate because they don't have any Lego sets.
In order to get around this issue, the Brick Enthusiasts Society helped to found Lego clubs around the community including a club at the Northern Suburbs Community Centre.
The society can't run their own club because they lack "bricks and mortar", Mr Draeger said.
But while schools, community centres, and libraries do have bricks and mortar, they don't always have the funds or resources.
"That's where we can sort of come in," Mr Draeger said.
Northern Suburbs Community Centre manager Trish O'Duffy said that was growing interest in Lego from children in the community.
Lego is quite an expensive hobby for parents to support, she said and having this donation has been a "godsend".
The centre runs a weekly Lego club where kids and parents are encouraged to get creative.
Working on Lego improves motor skills as well as patience and "it's all about getting those creative juices going," she said.
Over the next year, children will be able to develop their Lego making skills and hopefully place an entry into the annual Brixhibition event through the Northern Suburbs Community Centre.
Mr Draeger is a passionate advocate for Lego because it doesn't limit your ingenuity and imagination and is one of the few things that kids can engage with that doesn't have a screen, he said.
It's also something that doesn't require a set of instructions and allows children to build freely, think freely and be inspired.
Mr Draeger said Lego was a good outlet to let them be who they are.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
