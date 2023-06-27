Any music lover knows that hearing your favourite song recorded is completely different to hearing it live - and yes, that rule extends to Mozart.
This month's Launceston Youth and Community Orchestra (LYCO) mid-year concert on June 30 will continue proving that rule with a performance of classical music at The Branch Christian Church in Kings Meadows.
The musical company - currently composed of two orchestral groups, the Launceston Symphony Orchestra and Intermezzo Strings - will play the works of Rossini, Berlioz, and more in a just over an hour-long performance.
The mid-year concert will encompass a variety of music from across the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries and is led by the orchestra's music director and conductor Margaret Hoban.
Ms Hoban said the LYCO concert annually combines the talents, both burgeoning and established, of musicians from the age of 12 to 85.
The group's founder and a 2022 Tasmanian senior Australian of the Year nominee, Ms Hoban said LYCO is composed of hardworking, talented people who bring music's beauty and its fun to their performances.
"Our concerts are imaginative and good fun and sometimes that's not always expressed with classical works," she said.
"They're an outrageously good time and I think that shows in the longevity of the orchestra."
The orchestra was established for people of all ages and musical abilities who enjoy playing music together, with Ms Hoban having held her role for over 50 years.
"Supporting groups like ours is doing more than just supporting a small community venture; it gives a wider importance to music," she said.
"When a child playing in our orchestra falls in love with music - and that's what music is about - the communal support they see and receive inspires them even more."
The mid-year concert is donation entry and will be broken into string and full orchestras, with selections of the pieces made to accentuate the orchestra's woodwind strength, particularly Mozart.
