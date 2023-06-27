Launceston has embraced the opportunity to see Geraldine Hickey live before she heads off to the Edinburgh Fringe.
Fresh Comedy has responded to high demand for the award winning comedian by adding a second show after the 7.30pm performance was sold out.
Hickey said "it's wild" there would be no need to try sell the last few tickets for that show on the day of the gig, which often happens.
"I'm stoked. I've headed over there a few times and it all adds up, so I'm really excited," Hickey said.
"They're fun gigs and Launceston is so beautiful."
While some audiences are difficult to perform in front of, not showing their reaction on their faces, Hickey said that wasn't the case in Launceston.
"There's always really great audiences there," she said.
"Stew [Bell] has set up a really good vibe of comedy ... It's nice to perform in front of an audience that knows comedy and is used to seeing it live."
Her last visit to Launceston was unexpected after COVID-19 closed Victoria's border and extended Hickey's stay in Tasmania while opening for Hannah Gadsby's tour.
It was during this time she visited Beauty Point's Seahorse World, which she said might be part of her upcoming gig.
She said there was still a decision to be made on whether she would share her new material to prepare for Edinburgh, or bring out old favourites.
Hickey said her new show was influenced by the need to translate her Aussie humor for international audiences.
"But it's still very much Australian," she said.
The gig is the first for Fresh Comedy at Du Cane Brewing.
Fresh Comedy producer and host Stewart Bell said they were excited to be holding gigs in the space having previously recognised the venue's potential to host comedy at a Junction event.
"It's also such an inclusive venue which we love and they've been very supportive of what we do so far," Bell said.
"We're hoping that the partnership can continue and that we can bring more larger scale shows to the fine folks of Launceston."
The comedy host has previously conducted shows in laneways, carparks and tents at beer festivals, and Bell was positive Du Cane would be a good fit for their audiences.
Hickey isn't the only show facing hot demand, Bell said Randy Feltface had also nearly sold out.
"Launceston has smashed this one out of the park," he said.
"Hopefully this positive response will enable us to bring more big name acts from TV to Launceston."
Fresh Comedy presents Geraldine Hickey live at Du Cane, plus supports on Saturday, July 22, 7.30pm and 9pm. Tickets available at trybooking.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.