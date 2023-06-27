Following their first victory of the NTFA premier season, George Town are aiming to bring more of the same this Saturday when they take on the Redlegs at Bracknell.
The Saints defeated rival Scottsdale 9.9 (63) to 8.12 (60) in a thriller at Blue Gum Park on the weekend.
Co-coach Adam Zanevra spoke of what the round-10 triumph had done for the group.
"It's given the guys a bit of confidence that we can do it now," he said.
"Hopefully, we can bring that kind of effort this week and we get one of our better forwards in Zach Burt returning which is good."
Zanevra described it as a big relief to secure the first win of the season.
The Saints led by 13 points at the final change after keeping the Pies goalless and kicking three majors of their own in the third term.
"We knew Scottsdale would challenge and they kicked the next three goals to give themselves a two-goal lead," he said.
"We were a bit worried in the last quarter but the guys fought back."
Lachlan Marshall and captain Brady Gee kicked goals before the Saints held on for the last five minutes.
Zanevra praised his team's effort in the fourth stanza.
"In previous weeks against good teams, we've dropped our heads but everyone stood up and fought back into it which was good and it showed grit," he said.
He described what went well in the Saints' strong third quarter.
"Our pressure was right up and we were moving the ball really well," he said.
"We knew this was a good chance for us to get that first win on the board and there was only a goal in it at half-time so we had to lift. The guys responded which was really good."
Chev Deacon snagged three goals while Gee booted two.
Assistant coach Sam Cooke took a defensive-50 mark in the dying seconds to save the game.
"With about 15 seconds ago, they had a forward entry and he took a mark. All the car horns around the ground were beeping when he took that mark," Zanevra said.
The co-coach explained Cooke, who normally lines up at centre half-back, played forward for the first three quarters and then went to the backline in the fourth term.
"(Zach Burt) was overseas and he actually had a delayed flight and couldn't get back in time so he was a late out in the end," the co-coach said.
"We scrambled on Saturday morning to work out what we were going to do.
"That was where Sam Cooke went forward to replace Zach for a little bit. Then when the game was on the line, we needed to get him back where he normally plays."
Lachie Mason injured his arm but Zanevra wasn't sure of the severity.
Allan O'Sign, who played forward and kicked a goal, was handy in his first game for the club in a few years.
"His leadership was really important for us," Zanevra said.
The Saints' better players were Matthew Mckinnon, Gee, Zanevra, O'Sign, Jack Deacon and Scott Reitsema.
The Magpies' best were Kyle Lanham, who kicked five goals, Ethan Petterwood, Jai Lette, Jacob Singline, Joseph Krushka and Warrick Hall.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
