St Helens District High School on the right track

The six premiership coaches to have success at a second club are: Checker Hughes ( one premiership at Richmond, four at Melbourne), Perc Bentley (one at Richmond, two at Carlton), Allan Jeans (one at St Kilda, three at Hawthorn), Ron Barassi (two at Carlton and North Melbourne), David Parkin (one at Hawthorn, three at Carlton, and Leigh Matthews (one at Collingwood, three at Brisbane).

