St Helens District High School on the right track

SAFETY is an absolute priority for all Tasmanian schools, and students and families can be assured St Helens District School is a safe and nurturing learning space that the local community can be proud of.
Recent media reports have focused on some ageing infrastructure and maintenance issues, however, all the issues raised have already been, or are in the process of being, rectified, and there are no concerns for the safety of our students and staff.
While the recent focus has been on facilities, the focus should really be on our students as there is wonderful learning happening at St Helens District School.
While contemporary facilities support good teaching and learning, St Helens District School has a great culture, and students and staff are proud of our school.
Ultimately it is these things that make a school great and set up our students for a happy and successful life.
Maintenance matters occur at schools from time to time, but our community can have confidence that our staff, School Association and Department for Education, Children and Young People are all working together to ensure that our school's facilities support student learning and a safe environment and this will continue to happen.
THE rubbish coming from the anti-stadium people is bordering on the hysterical.
The $240 million promised by the federal government and the $360 million over 10 years promised by the AFL is to establish our own AFL team, update York Park and to build a magnificent multi-purpose stadium; if we reject that offer the money will return to the mainland and the homeless and sick Tasmanians will remain homeless and sick.
David Champ, Newnham
THE last time I checked the price of rain falling on my roof, and the cost of the wind rattling my windows, was still the same as always.
Why then the 9.2 per cent increase in my power charges? I can understand maybe a marginal increase of 2 per cent to cover increased wages.
We Tasmanians are blessed with an abundance of renewable energy sources. Our government boasts that we are aiming for 200 per cent renewable energy.
How then can it justify that 9.2 per cent increase? Surely we as Tasmanians can reap some material benefit from nature's providence?
Dick James, Norwood
IN RESPONSE to the letter in regards to hospitals unhealthy spread choices (The Examiner, June 26).
The Heart Foundation recommends that we should be eating margarine instead of butter.
Butter is about 50 to 60 per cent saturated fat, while margarine is only about nine per cent saturated, which is why margarine is usually the healthier choice.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba NSW
HISTORY is against Michael Voss, Ross Lyon and Brad Scott winning a premiership.
In the past 100 years, 95 VFL/AFL premierships have been won by coaches at their first club, six of whom went on to enjoy more premiership success at a second club.
The six premiership coaches to have success at a second club are: Checker Hughes ( one premiership at Richmond, four at Melbourne), Perc Bentley (one at Richmond, two at Carlton), Allan Jeans (one at St Kilda, three at Hawthorn), Ron Barassi (two at Carlton and North Melbourne), David Parkin (one at Hawthorn, three at Carlton, and Leigh Matthews (one at Collingwood, three at Brisbane).
Only five premierships in the past 100 years have been won by coaches who were unsuccessful at their first club.
Michael Malthouse voluntarily moved from Footscray to West Coat Eagles and won two premierships, then moved to Collingwood where he won another.
Malcolm Blight voluntarily moved from Geelong to the Adelaide Crows where he won 2 premierships.
In the past 100 years there have only been 44 premiership coaches. Twenty coaches have won one premiership each, and 24 coaches have won 80 premierships between them.
Voss, Lyon and Brad Scott were unsuccessful at previous coaching attempts, and the chances of them winning a premiership with their current teams is a long shot to say the least.
Alwyn R Johnson, Legana
