A tourism retreat proposed for an island off Flinders with an active mutton bird rookery is responding to new objections being aired.
The proposal on Little Dog Island to build a six-bedroom visitor accommodation had undergone a public consultation process through Flinders Council.
Proponent Clem Newton-Brown said they had decided to withdraw the application to allow for more consultation with community stakeholders about the future of the island.
"The formal advertising period resulted in new objections being aired that we believe could be addressed in a modified proposal to ensure a greater level of support," Mr Newton-Brown said.
The development would be built on privately-owned land, however the presence of a mutton bird rookery has stirred a lot of community interest.
"We want to move forward with a proposal that has broad support," Mr Newton-Brown said.
Previously, the community consultation period for the proposal had been extended in response to a request from the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania.
The initial time for feedback through the council had been during muttonbirding season.
At that time, the ALCT said the land should be returned to the Indigenous community and not used for commercial purposes.
Meanwhile, there have been objections from a commercial mutton bird licence holder.
Licence holder on neighbouring Big Dog Island, Emerenna Burgess said she had been "appalled" by the proposal.
While Flinders Island Aboriginal Association chairperson John Clark has come out in favour of the development in the past.
The proponent has also promised to hand control over the rookery to the association.
Molly Appleton
