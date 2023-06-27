Ahead of the Tasmanian teams' announcements on Wednesday, the umpires for Saturday's representative matches against Queensland have been unveiled.
Patrick Lord is the Northern Tasmanian Football Umpire Association's sole representative, running the boundary in the women's game, with Tomas McIntee (field) and Will Robertson (goal) named emergency for the men's game.
North-West pair Lachlan Gaffney (women's boundary) and Toby Bellchambers (men's boundary) were named, with Josiah Gates (women's goals) also an emergency.
The rest of the umpires for the matches at North Hobart Oval are from the TFUA, based in Hobart, or Queensland.
Field umpire Nathan Geason has umpired the last four Tasmanian State League grand finals and will umpire Saturday's men's seniors game.
The 35-year-old Grand Chancellor chef is hoping for a contest that is 'up there with the standard of a VFL game' and believes the crowd will be a big one.
"I'm hoping there'll be at least 3000 to 5000 people," he said.
"I know a lot of the people from the Hobart Stadium supporters group will be here, so hopefully that gets the crowd numbers up.
"It would be nice to have no other football on that day to make sure the crowd is up towards the 7000-8000 mark but I think 3000 to 5000 would be a good turnout for the day."
For 17-year-old boundary umpire Emily Best, who is officiating the women's game, Saturday's game is the perfect opportunity to officiate a big game before heading to the AFLW next season.
"I think it will be great, especially as there's a Queensland female umpire [Grace Wilkin] coming down, so it would be really good to meet her and get to know her and see what it's all about," Best said.
Midway through her third season as an umpire, Best's rise through the ranks has even shocked herself, not imagining that she would get this far when she started.
"I would have just gone 'no way'," she said.
"My friend got me involved and we just were having a good time to get some money and run and get fit.
"It's definitely gone much further than what I expected."
Before the two representative clashes, the Tasmania Devils under-18 boys start things off at 9.20am against Northern Knights.
The women's side, coached by former Old Scotch mentor Deb Reynolds, will then play Queensland at 11.55am before the men at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.