Organisers are hoping Tasmania will continue to churn out elite middle-distance runners after another bumper turnout at one of Australia's biggest cross-country championships.
The 2123 competitors from nearly 90 primary schools who ran around Symmons Plains on Tuesday is virtually unparalleled in Australia.
"This is one of the largest one-day cross-country competitions in the country," Athletics Tasmania executive officer Blake Steele said. "Other states have qualifying events with a smaller contingent, so we are very proud to host one of Australia's biggest events."
Olympians such as Stewart McSweyn, Milly Clark and Jake Birtwhistle have emerged from previous championships along with many other sporting champions including James Hansen, Sam Clifford and Madison Brazendale with the production line showing few signs of grinding to a halt.
"This really sets kids up to enjoy sport and does breed elite athletes which is really fantastic to see and hopefully we will get a few more champions out of this lot because there are some very promising budding young athletes here," Steele added.
"It's the quintessential cross-country day of mud, water and puddles. The kids are having a blast and that's how it should be.
"It's a fantastic day and we lucked out with the weather again."
Along with parents, teachers and officials, an estimated 4000 patrons filed into the state's primary motor racing circuit for the event which followed the secondary school titles last week.
Riverside continued its proud record at the event with 10 year boys' winner Hayden Brewster leading home schoolmate Henry Kaye.
"It is the biggest school in Tasmania and a lot of people want to go there which is why a lot of fast runners come from there," said 10-year-old Hayden, who also won the nine year race last year.
"It feels good to win. I was leading for most of the race but it hurt more sitting down afterwards than the race itself."
Also retaining her title was Laura Cunha with the from Launceston Grammar winning the 10 year girls' race by more than 30 seconds.
"It was tiring," said the nine-year-old, who also has state titles in athletics and little aths.
"I was in first place from the first gate and just kept it the rest of the way."
The first six 10-12 year finishers earned invitations to the Tasmanian team to compete at the national cross-country championships at Mount Stromlo in Canberra in August.
"I'm excited to go to nationals and would like to try and go under eight minutes," Laura added.
