The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Race for Tasmanian riding premiership going down to wire

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 27 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sweet Lucifer scores narrowly at Elwick on Sunday to give jockey David Pires the first of his three wins. Picture Tasracing
Sweet Lucifer scores narrowly at Elwick on Sunday to give jockey David Pires the first of his three wins. Picture Tasracing

In some respects, jockeys are a bit like AFL footballers who say they play to win the grand final not the Brownlow Medal. It's a team game and individual honours come second.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.