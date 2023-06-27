In some respects, jockeys are a bit like AFL footballers who say they play to win the grand final not the Brownlow Medal. It's a team game and individual honours come second.
For jockeys, it's all about winning as many races as they can for their 'team' - the owners and trainers that support them. If they top the table at the end of the season, it's just a bonus.
Brendon McCoull and David Pires, who fill the top two places on this season's jockeys' table, both espouse that theory. But that doesn't mean they would hand back another premiership trophy.
Their battle for the 2022-23 title really heated up on Sunday when Pires rode a treble in Hobart on Sweet Lucifer, Scardimalia and Furneaux.
McCoull didn't add to his season's tally of 49 wins and is now only two ahead of Pires with five meetings to go.
Siggy Carr is not out of contention, either, being only four off the pace. However the two leaders both have the backing of powerful stables so it's probably short odds one of the two will win.
McCoull, who has already won the premiership 14 times, said last week that it was not his prime focus: "I'd like to win it but I'm just concentrating on getting as many good rides as I can."
Pires, who has won four of the past eight, has said similar things many times.
However both are fierce competitors on the track and, I suspect, both would like to win more than they care to admit. So, expect some keen competition over the next five weeks.
Meanwhile, Scott Brunton's four wins on Sunday may have put paid to John Blacker's challenge for the trainers' title as he now leads 62 to 55.
However two of the remaining meetings are at Spreyton where Blacker enjoys considerable success and Brunton very little.
Blacker has nine horses entered for this week's meeting and Brunton none.
JOCKEYS: B McCoull 49 wins, D Pires 47, S Carr 45, T Baker 36, A Darmanin 34, C Baker 30, I Toker 25, T Johnstone 24, B Muhcu 21, E Byrne Burke 21.
TRAINERS: S Brunton 62 wins, J Blacker 55, A Trinder 48, Team Wells 33, G Stevenson 24, S Gandy 18, G White 17, T Keys 17, B Campbell 16, J Luttrell 16.
Mark Yole is well on the way to winning his third Tasmanian drivers' premiership as the harness season nears the halfway mark.
Yole didn't add to his tally at Mowbray on Sunday night but, with 48 wins, is still 11 clear of Rohan Hillier who drove a double.
No-one else has more than 27 wins so it would take a herculean effort for any of them to win the title.
Yole won the premiership in 2015-16 with 84 wins and again in 2018-19 with 88 wins.
In the three seasons since, he's driven 66, 54 and 64 winners to finish fifth to Gareth Rattray, fourth to Conor Crook and runner-up to Mitch Ford.
Ben Yole had a rare winless meeting on Sunday night but with 143 wins he is not far off his own record-breaking pace. He had 314 wins last year.
There are 44 meetings in the second half of the season.
DRIVERS: M Yole 48 wins, R Hillier 37, N Ford 27, D Ford 27, G Rattray 26, M Ford 25, J Duggan 24, T Rattray 17, T Ford 16, A McDonough 16.
TRAINERS: B Yole 143 wins, E Stewart 25, T Rattray 20, R Hillier 19, T Langley 17, B Heenan 11, K Rattray 8, M Laugher 8, J McKenzie 7, A Duggan 7.
Ultra-consistent greyhound Fast Minardi produced a huge run to win the Tasmanian Derby final at Mowbray on Monday night.
The Paul Hili-trained dog came from last, bursting between runners at the top of the straight then railing inside the leader Winemaker to snatch a 3/4 length victory.
Winemaker was edged out of second place in the last couple of strides by the fast-finishing Raider's Guide.
Fast Minardi's win took his career earnings close to $100,000.
The Mick Stringer-trained Absolute Flyer ran down the speedy Roxy Rocker to win the Tasmanian Oaks final by 3/4 length and leave trainer Gary Fahey with the runner-up in both $11,000 features.
It was Stringer's first win in the Oaks since Painted Shaza scored in 2007.
