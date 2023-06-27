You wouldn't normally ask your kids if they'd like a tongue tattoo, but one Launceston local is on a delicious, worldwide mission to change that.
Veronique Smith's small business Vee's Lollies, based out of Trevallyn, has a specialty item not seen anywhere else on the globe: semi-permanent tattoo lollipops called Tasty Tatts.
With her entirely unique idea - edible, safe, 30-minute tongue tattoos - Ms Smith is about to head global.
The local mum - whose business has earned her the nickname Mrs Wonka at her son's school - has been creating lollipop-style treats since 2010 as a hobby which soon turned into travelling across the state to sell confectionary at markets.
"When I was living out in Queenstown, I had a lot of spare time and I thought about baking, but I'm really not very good at it," Ms Smith said.
"Then I thought about how my grandmother used to make lollies and I thought 'that can't be that difficult, let me have a go at this'."
Soon, the side project to fend off boredom became a small business; the treats had been an outright sugary success at home and at her full-time career, and people were telling her "you should sell these".
Ms Smith, a French Canadian expatriate, progressed to selling lollipops with edible printed images at places like St Giles Niche Market in Launceston, at the West Tamar Lions Market and even down in Hobart.
When a few businesses, including a Hobart radio station and St Giles, suggested putting logos on the lollipops, an idea began baking in Ms Smith's mind.
"I thought, what if I could turn those edible prints into tattoos, like the ones kids put a wet cloth on and absolutely love," Ms Smith said.
When she took a test Tasty Tatt to a representative from St Giles - holding it on her tongue for five seconds and showing off the logo result - the service representative said "we'll have 1000, please".
"That's when it exploded and I started the steps for a patent," Ms Smith said.
She now holds a copyright in the United States, Australia and her home country of Canada, where the Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team has already signed on in a business partnership.
"They'll have their logo on people's tongues at the game and my family in the US are hoping we can have a discussion with Disney about it in their market," she said.
But although her family has lofty lollipop ambitions of world domination in their sights with the golden ticket of Tasty Tatts, Ms Smith is more than happy to continue working on a local level.
In her commercial kitchen in Trevallyn - which was once her husband's "man-cave", graciously forfeited - Ms Smith is fielding a continuous string of orders from her son's school teachers, which reminds her of why she began the hobby.
"It's the talk of the town for the teachers and I think I've covered the entire school with them now," Ms Smith said.
"The kids love it; it puts the biggest smile on their face.
"I'd love to have a separate kitchen running with some staff at some point, a group of little Oompa Lumpas.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
