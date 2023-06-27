Claim Marinus board changes due to concerns about skillset

The former chair of the state company managing the $3.8 billion project to build two power cables across Bass Strait left the board because she lacked the technical skillset to deal with urgent procurement and technical issues, a source at the company has said.
Launceston-based Samantha Hogg departed the board of Marinus Link on June 14, just 11 months after her appointment,and was replaced by present TasNetworks chairman Roger Gill.
TasNetworks' chief executive Sean McGoldrick also joined the Marinus Link board at the same time.
The abrupt departure of Ms Hogg, just two months after the departure of former Marinus chief executive Bess Clark, stoked questions from the Opposition in parliament last week as to the reasons for the board shake-up.
Ms Hoggs, who is one of Tasmania's most experienced businesswomen, previously worked as chief financial officer for road toll group Transurban and has gained experience on boards including Hydro Tasmania, Cleanaway Waste Management and Tasmanian Irrigation.
But a source inside Marinus Link has said the decision to shake up the Marinus Link board was taken because TasNetwork staff were deemed to have a better skill set to take the project through its next critical phase.
They said the company was concerned about being able to secure critical materials and services amid surging global demand and large numbers of new energy projects worldwide.
"First and foremost, this is a construction project that is probably on an impossible timetable," the source said.
"There's a multiplicity of construction work surrounding it, and it was felt that ... you probably needed, with all fairness, someone with very deep capability that could apply in a very urgent way to looking at how this was going.
"TasNetworks, as the transmission agency and builder in Tasmania, and Roger [Gill] being a global expert in hydro and energy and on Southern Hydros global board.
"Samantha had her own style and everything, but at the core of it, this is about delivery of capability in a very difficult environment."
One of the key concerns about the project is the long waiting list for the undersea cable, as well as the global shortage of line-laying vessels.
"It's just a huge demand globally, it's nothing to do with Tasmania. There's a huge delay," the source said.
"We're not that big, you know, we're not going to be taking that much, [whereas] Germany and France and Scandinavia, they have much bigger projects.
"It's an international issue, as you know, if you're gonna get a cable laying ship to come to the other side of the bottom end of the world and be tied up there for months and months and months.
"Well, they'll send it if you pay for it, but how much are you prepared to pay?"
In an estimates committee hearing earlier this month, Greens MHA Rosalie Woodruff asked Energy Minister Guy Barnett if it was true that there was a five-year wait for the cable necessary for the Marinus project and that a deposit of $2 billion was required.
Mr Barnett answered that the procurement process was underway and did not disclose further details.
The final investment decision for the Marinus Project is late next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.