Global economic trends: Implications for trade and investment

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Global trade and investment rely on many important factors and conditions.



For example, the exchange rate of two currencies may impact trade between those countries, ultimately affecting the balance of trade and investors' sentiment. Institutional and retail investors must consider global and local economic trends.



Here are some global economic trends and their implications for trade and investment at all levels.

Tight monetary policies

Central banks use monetary policies to control inflation and stimulate the economy. Central banks set interest rates for loans and mortgages to improve the demand for their currencies. I



n recent years, monetary policies have increased in response to global economic challenges. With the economic outlook always changing, staying ahead as a professional trader, corporate body, or investor is crucial to survival.



For example, the US Federal Reserve Bank set the May 2023 Federal Funds rate at 4.83 per cent pa; the rate was 0.08 per cent in June 2023.



The Australian Federal Fund rate is 4.10 per cent, up from 0.08 per cent in June 2020. In three years, both countries have experienced an increase of over 5000 per cent.



This global trend impacts trade and investment positively in the short term, as an increase in lending rates increases the demand for the currency and its forex value.

Rise in real estate costs

One direct impact of increased interest rates is the rise in real estate costs. Consumers now pay more for mortgages; some opt for cash payments to save costs.



These important global real estate industry trends impact the economy in diverse ways. While costs increase, investors stand to gain more profits from mortgages and outright sales.



Real estate investments are increasing globally despite rising costs. This is due in part to the steady demand for housing but also due to the potential returns. Real estate investors monitor global trends and events impacting demand before making key decisions.

New political alliances

International alliances are crucial to trade, investment, and political stability. Today, new alliances are formed between countries trying to rival the "world powers."



One notable alliance is the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) mechanism, comprised of some of the strongest emerging economies.



BRICS seeks to create a common currency and promote trade, development, cooperation, and security between member countries. BRICS will impact global trade and investment as countries interact with the alliance.



One major impact point is the US Dollar's value as the world's reserve currency. The USD is the biggest currency used in global trade and investment, and potential value shifts will impact how investors trade and the demand for the USD.



Traders can expect a tilt towards BRICS as other countries interact with them.

Global inflation: rising food and gas prices

Global food and gas prices are on the high side, with countries experiencing as much as a 200 per cent increase in food prices in the last few years. There are many reasons for this, but the end effect impacts economies and international trade. Recent trends involve barter exchanges for gas and food. The EU and Morocco have notably traded in goods worth billions of Euros recently.



Inflation results in rising prices and lower living quality.



While many must repurpose funds to survive, global inflation influences people's decisions to invest and grow their income. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates that the economy grew by 0.2 per cent in March 2023 despite a fall in household savings.

Picture by Shutterstock

Reduced consumer spending

Consumer spending tracks how much consumers spend on businesses and is an important indicator of economic expansion, directly impacting GDP. Global consumer spending has declined due to rising inflation and lower purchasing power.



This is affecting businesses globally, leading to slower economic growth.



Reduced consumer spending is also impacting investments as stock prices are dropping. Investors holding shares of affected companies face key decisions on their trading portfolios. The investment landscape may change as companies adjust to consumer behavior in the coming months.

Economic recession

The Eurozone officially entered a recession recently following months of economic decline. Increased energy prices and stagflation are the major factors of the Eurozone recession, but there are far-reaching consequences for the global economy. The EURO (EUR) is an important currency in the global financial landscape. A change in its value will impact the value of the US Dollar, the British Pound, and the Australian Dollar trading pairs.



Trades and investments denominated in the EURO face uncertainty while investors scramble to save their funds from plunging prices. Global efforts to arrest recession may yield results that impact investments across various sectors.

Increased energy cost from transition to green energy

The transition to green energy is crucial to global survival, but it is proving difficult, especially regarding cost implications. High energy prices worldwide and the effects of global warming are forcing people to switch to green energy.



Still, the increased demand now results in higher costs for materials and adoption. The UN expects solar and wind power costs to remain high through 2023.



How is this affecting global trade and investment? Investors look for favorable policies and sustainable growth when investing. The high costs of the green energy transition may influence government policies to protect local trade, ultimately increasing local costs.

Why you should start investing

Investments follow global trends but must be planned to accommodate unforeseen events. To invest in the current economy, analyse the sector you want to invest in and use portfolio diversification to reduce investment risks and maximise profit potentials.

