The number of Tasmanians reaching out to alcohol treatment services is at its highest in a decade, with almost half of all drug treatment episodes involving alcohol as a drug of concern.
According to a new report by the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing, in the past two years, the number of people seeking help for alcohol problems has spiked by 16 per cent, as many Tasmanians turned to alcohol as a way to cope with the stresses of the pandemic.
The data also showed that for every Tasmanian who attended one agency received an average of 1.3 treatment episodes, which is lower than the national average of 1.8 treatment episodes.
Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) chief executive Caterina Giorgi said the data shows a concerning increase in alcohol harm, reflecting a corresponding increase in alcohol-related hospitalisations and deaths.
"We've been really worried about the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on alcohol use in Australia," Ms Giorgi said.
"For every person who is reaching out for help, there are many people who can't access support.
"At the same time, we've seen alcohol companies increasingly using data to drive targeted marketing to people who are most at risk of harm.
"In an environment where every phone is a bottle shop, people doing it tough are being targeted in ways that prey on their vulnerabilities.
"We cannot just sit by and watch these numbers continue to rise for another decade. Governments across Australia need to be doing more to prevent the significant harm from alcohol."
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Alcohol and Other Drug Spokesperson Dr Hester Wilson said it was "high time" for the government to take the alcohol industry seriously and save lives.
"These latest figures are yet another wake-up call," Dr Wilson said.
"More must be done to take on big alcohol and protect the health and wellbeing of our communities. It's high time for the government to recognise that alcohol is the new cigarettes.
"In Australia, we don't allow tobacco companies to sponsor sporting events or advertise, and most major political parties, except for the Nationals, no longer accept big tobacco donations.
"Alcohol should be treated in the same way; these companies should not be allowed to advertise or lobby politicians."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
