A Launceston-based charity has secured funding to cut down on the waiting list for their mentorship program.
Grants from the MyState Foundation was announced on Tuesday, June 27, and JCP Youth were given $10,000 towards its BEAST program.
The BEAST program offers mentorship for young people aged between 11-17 years to help build their resilience.
MyState chief executive Brett Morgan said the JCP BEAST program was at capacity working with 62 young Tasmanians statewide and that it had a long waitlist.
He said the grant would help the charity to increase the capacity of the program, which aims to divert vulnerable and at-risk youth from the criminal justice system.
"The work that Will Smith and his team does is extraordinary, and so too is the potential in the youth that they're working with," Mr Morgan said.
"This is exactly what the MyState Foundation grants are all about, giving young Tasmanians greater opportunities."
JCP executive director and founder Will Smith said they were thrilled to be a recipient of the grant program.
He said the BEAST program provides 12 months of opportunities to learn about leadership, motivation and self-belief.
"... while giving them an opportunity to positively influence the world around them," Mr Smith said.
"The program is designed to inspire & empower young people to become the best version of themselves."
The Tasmanian bank handed out more than $155,000 to 18 organisations across the state.
Charities received between $3000 and $10,000 for programs helping young people.
"As a proud Tasmanian based bank, we have a firm commitment to giving back to the community," Mr Morgan said.
"This support has never been more important than right now, when the cost of living pressures are taking a toll on Tasmania's charitable organisations with many reporting both an increase in demand and a decrease in donations."
MyState Foundation chair Bob Gordon said the MyState Foundation grants would be welcome relief for many organisations and the young Tasmanians they support.
"This year's grants couldn't be better timed, with so many Tasmanian organisations struggling to meet growing demand," Mr Gordon said.
"The recipients couldn't be more worthy of support, with every single organisation doing such impactful and life-changing work with young Tasmanians."
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
