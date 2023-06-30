Three months in, Northern District Commander for Tasmania Police Kate Chambers shares who she is behind the uniform.
Commander Chambers grew up with two adopted brothers, however, her mother also cared for 43 wards of the state while her father worked long hours to provide for the family which she said was a source of inspiration.
"We learnt from a very young age that we were blessed with more love and protection than many and that we should share that," she said.
"My mum was incredible, at all hours of the day and night she would open her arms and our home to newborn babies who needed protecting.
"Dad worked long hours and was often away, He missed special family times, but my relationship with him was so special regardless."
She said her background influenced her aspirations for Tasmania Police, which she hoped would become a community-focused service where dignity, fairness, and respect were "non-negotiable".
Commander Chambers said her current role was a privilege, even if she had been thrust into several challenging scenarios since taking the reins in March.
Chief among these was dealing with the aftermath of a senior officer being struck down in the Launceston CBD and being at the helm of a major missing persons investigation - the search for Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.
There have also been some positive sides to the job, such as a recent bushwalk with a group of youths on a journey of reform, something the commander said was just as important as day-to-day operational meetings.
Commander Chambers admitted it wasn't always possible to 'switch off' from work.
When she does she is an avid water-skier, a hiker and spends time with her close-knit group of family and friends "preferably with a coffee in hand, or on the lounge with my Ugg boots on".
This close circle includes her two daughters, now studying interstate.
Commander Chambers said it hadn't been easy juggling work and family commitments especially as a single mother, but found she could always rely on her friends, family and colleagues.
"There is no doubt parenting can be challenging and I take my hat off to all working parents as they juggle 'life' - school book weeks, sport practice, family birthdays, and often demanding work environments," she said.
Another bright spot for Commander Chambers is her long-term partner Janelle Tonkin - a commander in the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services.
According to Commander Chambers, the pair met on a leadership course and initially had a lengthy professional relationship before their personal one blossomed.
The vast distance does present difficulties, but the commander said the fact they both had similar outlooks on life made for a strong bond.
"We travel, we talk a lot and we are committed, but we should definitely have shares in the airlines," Commander Chambers said.
"We are both loyal, driven, stubborn and have a lot of energy.
"Finding all of that in one person is rare and although there have been periods where we played 'rock, paper, rank' we are very much equals on every level."
Commander Chambers acknowledged the police service in general had not always been accepting of LGBTIQA+ officers, however, her experience was quite the opposite.
As a member of the LGBTIQA Support Network, she said was working to build an inclusive emergency services.
"What I bring is different because of who I am and the experiences that have shaped that," Commander Chambers said.
"The way I see the world is unique and there is nothing better than diversity at a table where decisions are being made.
"It's important all members have the ability to serve their community equally, feel respected and safe to be themselves - that has been my experience and it is an experience I am proud to share."
Commander Chambers said as much as she and officers would like to be, they were not "superheroes" and it paid to remember there were humans behind the uniform.
"I have days where life is challenging and work is rewarding ... and vice versa," she said.
"As police, more often than not, we are there on a member of our community's worst day.
"I think it is important to acknowledge we as police also have difficult days, feelings, and pressures yet we choose to set that aside and come to work to support the community."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
