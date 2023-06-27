What the opening 10 rounds of the NTFA premier competition have shown is that if you want to win the grand final you're going to have to kick a score of at least 60 against a strong defence.
There have been nine games between the top-six sides where the winning team has scored 60 points or less this season.
While the AFL is pushing for more goals and higher scoring, we're seeing the top premier sides priding themselves on defensive pressure.
No team scored more than 47 points in the two most-recent blockbusters which were played in clear, sunny conditions.
Round eight saw reigning premiers Longford and top team Hillwood play a 5.6 (36) each draw at Longford.
Then third-placed South Launceston defeated second-ranked Rocherlea 5.17 (47) to 6.0 (36) at Youngtown Oval on Saturday.
Both matches were tight throughout and entertaining.
The key takeaway from the round-eight match was both coaches felt they could improve their ball-movement when going forward.
At times, both teams were capable of hitting open players with short, sharp kicks that led to majors.
It was a similar case at Youngtown Oval on the weekend.
There were no goals for the first 18 mins as the teams struggled to connect going forward with intercepts aplenty.
Tigers playing-coach Josh Ponting highlighted the turnovers at quarter-time and encouraged his players not to get caught out and to be prepared to defend the other way.
Short, sharp, accurate kicking, long-bomb clearances and strong contested marks are some of the ways teams are breaking through these stingy defences.
With teams rolling numbers back well and making it hard to find a target, the competition's most valuable assets are goal-kickers and players who can hit-up forwards when under pressure.
Matches featuring top six where winning team has scored 60 points or less:
Round three: South Launceston v Bridgenorth (winners) 9.4 (58) to 7.7 (49)
Round four: Hillwood (winners) v South Launceston 8.11 (59) to 7.7 (49)
Round five: Rocherlea (winners) v Longford 8.12 (60) to 5.7 (37)
Round six: Longford (winners) v South Launceston 7.16 (58) to 6.7 (43)
Round seven: Rocherlea (winners) v Bracknell 8.10 (58) to 2.3 (15)
Round eight: Longford v Hillwood 5.6 (36) draw
Round nine: Bridgenorth (winners) v Bracknell 8.6 (54) to 7.10 (52)
Round 10:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
