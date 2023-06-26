Emergency services were kept busy in Northern Tasmania on Sunday night and rescued walkers in two separate incidents.
Tasmania Police said an 82-year-old man was lost near Walkers Lookout on Flinders Island.
Local police, State Emergency Services and Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service staff searched for the man, who police said was located just after midnight by the rescue helicopter.
Police said they battled challenging weather conditions with low temperatures, strong winds, small hail and driving rain.
The walker was taken for medical assessment following his exposure to the element.
In another call-out, police and SES crews rescued a pair of walkers lost on a track leading up to Quamby Bluff, near Deloraine.
Police said the two people had set out from their accommodation.
Inspector Luke Manhood warned weather conditions were capable of changing quickly.
"We're reminding people to be prepared before embarking on walks in the Tasmanian wilderness," Inspector Luke Manhood said.
"It is important that anyone planning on exploring Tasmania's wilderness or alpine areas carries the necessary equipment to keep themselves safe should they run into difficulty, even if you are a local or experienced bush walker."
Bush walking safety tips:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
