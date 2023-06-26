Floods and pandemics over 2020 to 2022 have had a significant impact on Break O' Day Council's financial position, its latest budget report states.
"This combined with an increase in the CPI for March 2023 of 6.9 per cent has once again presented council with a challenging budget environment for the 2023/2024 financial year," the report says,
The financial costs of these events are now going to impact ratepayers with the general rate increasing 5.95 per cent from 1 July 2023.
This increase applies to residential properties paying more than the minimum general rate
READ MORE: Man found hurt on railway track has died
The council has also varied the minimum general rate of $650 to $750 for residential land in Akaroa, Anson's Bay, Beaumaris, Binalong Bay, Chain of Lagoons, Douglas River, Falmouth, Fingal, Four Mile Creek, Scamander, Seymour, St Helens, St Marys, Stieglitz and Upper Scamander.
The council's agenda for its monthly meeting said a core consideration in setting rates for the coming year was that the council had "absorbed and minimised rate increases over recent years in response to the pandemic and its impacts across the community and commercial sectors."
Over the past 10 years, the average increase in rates has been 2.8 per cent per annum.
Further absorbing the costs would be a "burden" to future generations and "further weaken Council's ability to absorb volatity and unexpected costs events in the future," the report says.
Increases in the CPI placed "significant pressure" on the council's operations leading to higher costs for materials and contract services.
Even with the rate increases, the council will deliver "a small but manageable deficit budget".
The Break O' Day Council has been contacted for further comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.