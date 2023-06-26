The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ray Murrihy's review of Tasmanian racing industry delayed

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The report of an independent review into race fixing allegations and integrity issues in the state's harness racing industry has been delayed by two months, the government has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.