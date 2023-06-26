The report of an independent review into race fixing allegations and integrity issues in the state's harness racing industry has been delayed by two months, the government has confirmed.
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie in March appointed former New South Wales chief steward Ray Murrihy to investigate allegations of race fixing and team driving in harness racing over the past three years.
Mr Murrihy was also tasked with looking into claims that industry regulator, the Office of Racing Integrity, had failed to properly handle those complaints.
He was due to submit his report on June 30, but that date has now been delayed by eight weeks, Ms Ogilvie said.
"Mr Ray Murrihy wrote to the Government on Friday asking for an extension of time by another eight weeks to ensure the matters outlined in the terms of reference can be fully investigated," she said.
"It is important to allow Mr Murrihy adequate time to thoroughly complete his due diligence of all the matters before him in the interests of procedural fairness.
"The government has always committed to providing further resources as required, and additional time for the review if Mr Murrihy deemed it necessary."
Mr Murrihy has already visited Tasmania several times recently to conduct interviews and inspect animal welfare conditions at the Yole Sidmouth Racing Stables, Ms Ogilvie said.
She said the investigation also required Mr Murrihy to collect data from third parties, including race betting data.
The state government announced the investigation to boost public confidence in animal welfare standards and the integrity of harness racing.
"So it is important we ensure a thorough investigation is undertaken," Ms Ogilvie said.
Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter said it was unusual that the report was delayed just four days before its due date.
"The delay of the report so soon to its due date also raises some significant questions about the government's process in ordering this investigation," Mr Winter said.
He called on the government to make an interim report available at the end of this week.
Mr Winter also asked how the government planned to address other critical racing industry issues not covered in the terms of reference for the Murrihy review.
"What's she going to do with all the allegations that fell outside of the terms of reference?" Mr Winter said.
"Sexual harassment and sexual assaults, tax evasion, wage theft - all the things that we've seen and heard come through as allegations that don't fit into the terms of reference."
The revised date the report and findings will be due to be provided to the government is now August 31.
The state government is also drafting a bill based on the recommendations of last year's Monteith review, which includes creating a new Racing Integrity Commissioner with the powers to set integrity and animal welfare standards.
