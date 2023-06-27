Launceston's own The Metz restaurant will once again host LGBTIAQ+ group North West Pride's second annual gala, including a silent auction with donations from local businesses and national brands.
Following last year's success, the gala will raise funds for social inclusion events and activities for the LGBTIAQ+ community across the north.
North West Pride president Garry Wakefield said the response for this year's event was overwhelming.
"We've had thousands of dollars worth of donations from businesses locally and then a few donations from national brands - it's been an amazing response," Mr Wakefield said.
He said the importance of the community events, outreach and support the North West Pride delivered could not be understated.
"North West Pride delivered over 75 events across the North since last year's gala night, with over 2000 people in attendance across the events," he said.
"They have been a vital source of support and community engagement for a part of the community that lacks visibility and safe spaces."
Mr Wakefield said while the purpose of the event was sobering, the gala hoped to be anything but.
"This gala is really about coming together to not only to help get the support to continue to do what we do at North West Pride, but to celebrate what we have been able to achieve and really come together as a community," Mr Wakefield said.
"And highlight some of the incredible talent and creativity of those in the community as well and of course, eat some amazing food and drinks."
North West Pride member Billie Price said it was exciting to have more businesses jump on board for the gala.
While there isn't a set theme, Price expected it to be "flamboyant and fabulous."
"It's a day for everyone to dress up, be a bit glamorous and just really enjoy the night and enjoy being a part of the LGBTQI+ community," they said.
The Metz owner Kendra Lewis said she was excited to host the gala again after last year's success.
"We're really excited to host again and have some fabulous performers in here, liven up the venue a little bit and just have really good night supporting such a great cause," Ms Lewis said.
"Connecting community and offering a safe place for togetherness, support, awareness and inclusion has always been incredibly important to our business ethos.
"We're looking forward to celebrating this with added pizzazz on the night."
The gala lands at The Metz on July 1, with tickets available at The Metz website.
