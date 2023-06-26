The responsibility that comes with pulling on Tasmania's iconic jumper is one Nick Probert knows all too well.
Having donned 'the Map' six times, Probert is somewhat of an expert on what it takes to play representative football.
And he has one simple message to the state's next crop of representatives ahead of Saturday, July 1's game against Queensland.
"Back yourself. You've been selected for a reason, you have the capability to perform, so go out and do it well," Probert said.
"There aren't many opportunities provided to play for Tasmania so when the opportunities arise you know they are incredibly special, and you take on a lot more than just playing for the state in that game.
"There is the history, the tradition of all the teams that have represented the state [before]. It is an incredibly emotional time when you pull on the Map for Tasmania."
An Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame inductee, Probert represented the state between 1994 and 1998, and plied his trade at various clubs, including Burnie where he captained-coached the side to four consecutive premierships.
Probert was looking forward to seeing how this year's team would go, confident they would uphold the values and standards set by those before them.
"The first thing you want to do is your job as a player; when you pull on the Map for Tasmania you know there is a certain expectation around what the brand of Tassie footy is," he said.
"That is to be courageous, to make sure any opponent we play knows they've played Tasmania and we're really proud of that style of footy.
"When you get told you're playing for Tasmania, your mind immediately goes there and [thinking] that you need to perform at a minimum standard to make sure that you represent the Map the way it needs to be represented."
Saturday's game will be the first time Tasmania has met Queensland in the representative arena in more than a decade in the men's, while the women's sides last met in 2015.
Probert expected the mainland side to come out firing and anticipated that victory would not be easy to come by at North Hobart Oval.
"It's easy to think about Queensland as a non-football state but the reality is they've been playing football for 100 years, they have participation levels in excess of 55,000 right now as a result of having AFL clubs," he said.
"I played in a game at the Gabba several decades ago and it was a football lesson for us that day."
Probert encouraged the people from across the state to turn out in support on Saturday, and embrace the opportunity to get behind a single team.
Action at North Hobart Oval will get underway at 9.20am when the Tasmania Devils' Coates Talent League side face off against the Northern Knights.
The women's representative game is scheduled to start at 11.55am followed by the men's game at 2.15pm.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
