A Supreme Court jury deliberated for four hours before calling it a day in the murder trial of a Swansea couple accused of shooting their ex-son-in-law.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker was found dead inside his Campbell Town home with four bullets in his body.
The jury heard evidence for nearly ten weeks involving more than 100 police and civilian witnesses.
Justice Robert Pearce gave the jury the choice whether to sit for the amended times they sat during the trial, 9.15am to 1.45pm, or to sit normal business hours.
They plumped for the shorter hours and Justice Robert Pearce adjourned the trial until 9.15am on Tuesday.
Earlier Justice Pearce finalised directions to the jury before allowing them to begin deliberations at 9.40am.
He addressed the jury about the evidence of key witness Justin Titley, the ex-partner of Rachel Barker (née Jordan).
Justice Pearce asked a juror who has a flight booked on July 1 for an indication that they would continue on the jury until there was a verdict, regardless of July 1.
He told the jury that they must pay no attention to the July 1 deadline.
Justice Pearce thanked two reserve jurors who sat through the trial which has run since April 17.
He said the court would remain in contact with the two reserves while there was a theoretical possibility that one of the twelve jurors could become incapacitated.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
