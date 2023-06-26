The Hobart Hurricanes are becoming the home of cult spinners with back-to-back BBL champion Peter Hatzoglou set to team up with Paddy Dooley.
Hatzoglou helped Perth Scorchers win the BBL11 and BBL12 titles and has established himself as a sought-after globe-trotting short-form specialist, plying his trade at tournaments including The Hundred in the UK, the Pakistan Super League and the Abu Dhabi T10.
Currently playing for Glamorgan in the UK's Vitality Blast competition, the Perth-born 24-year-old leg-spinner said he was excited to join his third BBL team, having started out with the Melbourne Renegades.
"I'm one of those players whose career has followed a more non-traditional path to get to the point I'm at now, so I'm just really thankful for every opportunity that comes my way," he said.
"Watching from afar over the past couple of seasons, it obvious that the Hurricanes have pretty much all the right ingredients within their program already. I'm looking forward to coming in, getting to know some of the guys and the staff a bit better, and contributing whatever small part I can to hopefully the ultimate on-field success."
Plucked from relative obscurity as a local replacement player for Will Sutherland, Hatzoglou went on to play 13 of the Renegades' 14 games in BBL10, taking an impressive 17 wickets at an average of 22.88.
The following year he moved to the Scorchers, taking 23 wickets across his two seasons in orange, which included impressive figures of 1-13 off three overs in the BBL11 final.
Hurricanes head coach Jeff Vaughan said it was a coup to add a leg-spinner of Hatzoglou's experience to his squad.
"Whilst he's still only relatively young, he has proven that he is game-ready right from his BBL debut back in 2020, and since then has gone on to perform in all different conditions, all around the world," Vaughan said.
"Leg spinning is a difficult craft to master, so to have a leggie of his ability and experience that is game-ready and we can play at any opportunity I think will be a really valuable opportunity for our squad moving forward."
Hatzoglou joins Dooley, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake and Matthew Wade as Hurricanes contracted for BBL13.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
