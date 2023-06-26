The history, colours and art of Morocco has inspired John Snedden to create hand-built ceramics.
The Launceston resident was inspired during a visit to the country where his eldest daughter had lived for 16 years.
"It was all full of ceramics, tiles and all sort of household items," Snedden said.
"In Morocco it's a major artform."
He said the country's Islamic artform of using geometric shapes, and not representations of people, influenced his work.
Snedden has been a stallholder at the Tassie Makers and Creators Festival since its inception.
He said his mushrooms and animal figures, such as frogs, were popular at his stall.
"Tasmanian people have a big interest in what is made in Tasmania," he said.
"The art craft markets are filled with people, and a lot of tourists too who want to buy made from Tasmania products."
The Tassie Makers Winter Festival will return for July 1 at the Launceston Conference Centre within the Door of Hope complex.
Co-coordinator Jim Gray, who runs the festival alongside Toby Strochnetter and Ezra Davidson, said punters could expect a large array of Tasmanian products.
He said they were expecting around 60 makers at Saturday's event.
It will include pottery, plants, artists, a book launch, live music and several food options including OMG Donuts.
Mr Gray said it was important the festival supported Tasmanian makers.
"Because they are all small businesses, often run from home like John, and don't have the option to showcase at big events," he said.
"This is a chance to get their products out there and to sell it to customers."
Along with the usual favourites, the winter edition will bring a bird petting aviary experience and a blacksmith doing demonstrations.
Entry is free, and the festival will be open between 9am-3pm.
