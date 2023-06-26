The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania has a critical shortage of school support staff

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor says school support staff are critical as lifelong mental health problems typically begin before the age of 14. File photo
Labor says school support staff are critical as lifelong mental health problems typically begin before the age of 14. File photo

Tasmanian students are waiting an average of 168 days to see a school psychologist and 183 days for a speech pathologist, according to information released by the government in response to questions by the Labor Opposition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.