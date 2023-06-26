The writing was on the wall when Irish-born apprentice Erica Byrne Burke rode a winning double at only her third race meeting at Spreyton back in May 2021.
Trainer Adam Trinder would have sensed immediately that his decision to sponsor her visa to work in Australia would prove a good one.
And it has. Just over two years later, Byrne Burke has out-ridden her claim and established herself among the top riders in the state.
Byrne Burke brought up her 80th career win on Cherokee Dancer at Spreyton last Wednesday, putting an end to her allowance at normal meetings.
She was allowed to retain her 1.5kg claim at Elwick on Sunday as acceptances for that meeting had been taken before she reached her milestone.
Her five rides included a win on $31 outsider Vanity Star.
Byrne Burke, 24, had her first ride on Black Magic Woman on May 9 2021 and rode 14 winners before that season ended.
She followed up with 46 wins in 2021-22 to finish second to Codi Jordan on the apprentices' premiership and has ridden another 21 winners this season.
Her only opportunity to claim in Tasmania in future will be at meetings classified as metropolitan - those with at least one race worth $50,000 or more.
Byrne Burke told the Tasracing web site she is happy in Tasmania and has no plans to move elsewhere.
"I'd like to improve my riding a bit more before I even think about going away," she said.
"Losing my claim has come up quite quick.
"I've had a few injuries along the way and that's put me out for a few months.
"I'm only just getting back into rhythm... and getting my confidence up."
Former successful Launceston-based jumps jockey Arthur 'Arty' Cox died at the weekend aged 73.
Cox was a three-time winner of Tasmania's premier jumps race, the Grand National Steeple at Deloraine.
He scored twice on his favourite horse Sailor Bear, in 1976 and '77, and again on Sir Gus in 1980.
After retiring from race riding, Cox rode trackwork for many years and later was a long-time member of the track staff at Mowbray.
His funeral will be held at the Franklin Grove Centre in Hobart Rd, Youngtown, on Friday starting at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to Off The Track Tasmania.
Victorian jockey Peter Mertens, who has died after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, will long be remembered in Tasmania for his association with Geegees Blackflash.
Mertens won five races in a row on the star galloper in the summer of 2011-12, starting with the Newmarket Handicap and culminating in the Hobart Cup.
He was narrowly beaten by Prevailing in the 2012 Launceston Cup but returned to win it the following year easily beating the Victorian visitor Lucky Angel and Dream Pedlar.
Mertens had his last ride on Geegees Blackflash in the 2013 Newmarket when fourth to Black N Tough.
A winner of almost 1800 races including seven group 1s, Mertens was 58.
One of Tasmania's oldest harness racing participants shared in another big win when Iden Sir Frankie took out the rescheduled Max McCormack at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Octogenarian Elliott Booth bred the Kristy Butler-trained three-year-old and is part of the 10-member syndicate that races him.
After being out of position at the start, driver Rohan Hillier brought Our Sir Frankie from second-last at the bell to score a convincing win at only his second start.
Booth, one of Tasmania's all-time great golfers, has had a long involvement in harness racing with horses carrying his 'Iden' moniker.
Meanwhile Lietinna trainer Kent Rattray continued his good run in feature races this season when he won the $20,000 Discretionary Handicap with outsider Colby Sanz.
The $31 chance led all the way for comeback driver John Walters, holding out the two best-backed runners Magician and All By Myself.
Rattray has prepared eight winners this season, most notably the $75,000 Easter Cup and $40,000 Devonport Cup winner Sunny Sanz.
Almost all his wins have been in races worth $14,000 or more.
