The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Erica Byrne Burke outrides her apprentice allowance

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erica Byrne Burke wins on outsider Vanity Star at Elwick on Sunday. Picture Tasracing
Erica Byrne Burke wins on outsider Vanity Star at Elwick on Sunday. Picture Tasracing

The writing was on the wall when Irish-born apprentice Erica Byrne Burke rode a winning double at only her third race meeting at Spreyton back in May 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.