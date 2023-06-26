Beaker Street Festival, an annual celebration of science, art and culture released its program lineup on Monday.
This year's festival centres on the theme of "Unseen" giving attendees a behind the scenes look at the hidden role science plays in everyday life.
Beaker Street founder and creative director Margo Adler said the festival was about lifting the lid on the taboo, the risque and the unknown.
READ MORE: Man found hurt on railway track has died
"By highlighting the unseen, it's an opportunity to invite people into the world of science, and to discover it's anything but boring," Dr Adler said.
This year features a returning favorite- popular science communicator Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, who is bringing a series of live shows in Launceston and Hobart, including an adults only late night science comedy event at the Royal Oak Hotel.
Another program not to miss is Nocturna, which invites visitors to turn off their devices and tune into the rhythm of nature.
Hosted at Spring Bay Mill, and in association with Dark Sky Tasmania, Nocturna offers guests to spend time in one of the darkest inhabited places on earth, while enjoying a program of stargazing, indigenous astronomy, live music and more.
Dr Adler said as they've had the opportunity to work with hundreds of scientists and experts in their fields as the festival grew.
"We've come to understand that experts are often hiding in plain sight, contributing an incredible richness of knowledge and passion to a diverse range of roles in our society," Dr Adler.
"We are out to create an inclusive community that shares a sense of wonder and curiosity about our world, and to shine a spotlight on the pressing issues that affect us all."
The festival runs from August 4 to 13, with the full program and tickets can be found on Beaker Street Festival's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.