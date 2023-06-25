In its third year, agri-food festival agriCULTURED is once again bringing together the best of Tasmania's gastronomy, community and culture.
The annual festival aims to connect the North by bringing together farming families, industry leaders, chefs, artists and musicians to offer an immersive insight into the agricultural world.
agriCULTURED chairwoman Caro Brown said they were expanding on their reach and partnerships and "shook up the program" this year.
"We're working with 40 different partnerships and businesses this year, and were across 15 different locations and 13 different unique events," Ms Brown said.
New to the event schedule is the River Tamar Journey, an immersive gastronomic adventure curated by former Dark Mofo Feast and current Taste of Summer food curator, Jo Cook.
A few key events not to miss out on include:
Ms Brown said they were expecting more than 3000 attendees over the festival period.
She said in previous years, many patrons enjoyed the hands on parts of the festival, and would enjoy the gardening workshops across the University of Tasmania's Inveresk precinct this year.
"We really want to engage early with students because for us it's about how they understand how food is produced and getting their hands dirty," Ms Brown said.
"If we have young people engaging early, they'll really get it all the way through their lifelong journey about how important agriculture is and food production and how we need to be thinking smarter around our food systems."
Grain of the silos food director Massimo Mele will be hosting a 'Meet the Producers' dinner at the Grain of the Silos on the opening night, showcasing a feast crafted from the bounty of local growers and makers.
He said it would also be a chance for farmers to hear how important their products are to restaurants and the community.
"It's good for us as well, we get to see how happy they are so holistically it's a really great event to celebrate," Mr Mele said.
He said this year had a major focus on Tasmania beef.
"We've worked really hard the last two years to source local beef in volume that we need," Mr Mele said.
"It's very hard to do quality beef in Tasmania, so two of the courses were doing are celebrating beef and breaking down lots of different parts of the animal so there's zero waste.
"It's a fun night- producers love it, guests love it and we get an opportunity to sit down and have a drink with them."
agriCULTURED runs from August 3 to 6, with tickets on sale at https agricultured.com.au.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
