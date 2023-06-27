Time to follow Finland's example to improve school results

CONGRATULATIONS to The Examiner and Editor, Craig Thomson. This needs to have been said and repeated for a long time.
Finland's education system is government funded public schools and they have the best education outcomes in the world. Australia has more private schools per capita than any other OECD country, and we are way down in the educational stakes. But given the total expenditure, private, including fees as well as government subsidy and public costing, is not far behind Finland.
Ironically many are nominally Christian yet operate not in any way compatible with Christian principles.
John Biggs, Mount Nelson
In response to Benjamin Seeder's article (The Examiner, June 17), it is pleasing to write positively of the government response to the issue of derelict boats.
George's Bay, St Helens, has witnessed multiple instances of neglected vessels causing environmental and economic harm.
The fishing vessel Goodwin lies on the bottom, un-buoyed in Beauty Bay having leaked its contents into the bay since July 2020. Random Harvest, recovered prior to sinking, was seen beached and in flames on Beauty Bay Beach the same month. EPA managed to limit environmental damage and navigational hazards, and returned the vessel to the pier where it sank, again, on April 30th this year. Only a prompt response from locals saw the vessel removed preventing greater ecological harm (fuel was reported on the surface off Lord's Point 8 km from the wharf area exemplifying how quickly such a spill can spread) launching facilities were compromised during the process.
News a financial and regulatory model is to be developed is overdue but incredibly welcome.
Each time such a sinking occurs, Georges Bay's reputation as a producer of fine seafood, sports fishing destination and tourism hub is tarnished and our magnificent bay suffers more ecological harm. Past delays caused by bureaucratic complexities have hampered actions to protect the bay. Hence, locals and visitors alike anticipate timely intervention to secure derelict vessels before they sink and immediate removal if they do.
Howard Jones, St. Helens
Tasmanians have witnessed some truly magnificent ballet performances by Ukraine's indominable Grand Kyiv Ballet. In view of Russia's ongoing invasion of their homeland, the theatre company has shown enormous courage in continuing their tour of the world which has covered Europe, the United States, Asia and now Australia.
Russia has sent missiles into schools, universities, theatres, hospitals and residential areas to terrorise the population into submission. The exact opposite has happened, where Ukrainians have shown a steely resolve to resist their aggressors who have sought to destroy their culture and rights to self-determination.
The Kyiv Ballet company has proven to be a bulwark against Russian aggression by defiantly showing the world in music and movement what genuine valour and bravery is all about.
Watching the performers of a country under Russian attack, has provided a sobering opportunity to reflect on Australia's democracy and never to take this for granted. It is also the occasion to urge our government to continue to support Ukraine militarily and with humanitarian aid.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
I AM surprised that as a respected newspaper, the Launceston Examiner would publish, on 25th June 2023, an opinion that "Governments should stop funding private schools".
Firstly, let me say that I agree that public schools should be fully funded but removing funding from non-government schools is not the answer.
There are more than 1.4 million students attending non-government schools in Australia, 36% of all school students - hardly a "privileged minority". Most of their families can only afford non-government schools because of the partial government funding and their children would swamp the government school systems if that funding was removed.
Total government funding for non-government schools in 2022 was $18.3 billion. The cost to educate those students in government schools in 2022 would have been $30 billion. Government systems do not have the financial or physical resources to accommodate them.
The argument that independent schools exclude certain students is fallacious. Many independent schools cater to low-socioeconomic communities. The median annual fee for Tasmanian independent schools is around $3,000. An estimated 23% of students at Tasmanian independent schools are students with disability and the national picture is similar.
The facts show that government funding for students at non-government schools does not take away from public education but supports it.
Tony Crehan, Executive Director Independent Schools Tasmania
I HAVE read quite a few of Peter Doddy's letters in The Examiner but his "Bragging Rights" letter seemed most heartfelt.
It definitely wasn't a waste of time reading it. Besides, as our much-anticipated weekend quiz wasn't published we had a spare half hour.
If this letter is published it will be number three.
Joanne Lamb, Longford
