Time to follow Finland's example to improve school results

The fishing vessel Goodwin lies on the bottom, un-buoyed in Beauty Bay having leaked its contents into the bay since July 2020. Random Harvest, recovered prior to sinking, was seen beached and in flames on Beauty Bay Beach the same month. EPA managed to limit environmental damage and navigational hazards, and returned the vessel to the pier where it sank, again, on April 30th this year. Only a prompt response from locals saw the vessel removed preventing greater ecological harm (fuel was reported on the surface off Lord's Point 8 km from the wharf area exemplifying how quickly such a spill can spread) launching facilities were compromised during the process.