A new report on Tasmania's salmon industry has been slammed for not looking weighing up the sector's impacts on the environment.
Salmon Tasmania partnered with Deloitte for a paper into the industry, which found the sector was a major driver of regional jobs and that it pumped hundreds of thousands into the state's economy.
Anti-salmon group, Neighbours of Fish Farming president Peter George said the report made "dubious claims, skewed data and a tidal wave of greenwashing".
He said a genuine independent assessment of the industry's contribution to Tasmania would include a cost/benefit analysis on its environmental, tourism and community impacts.
"This is yet another attempt to hoodwink Tasmanians into believing the industry's spin," Mr George said.
"Any economics teacher would grade this paper: Fail."
New Salmon Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said the report had showed "unequivocally" how essential the sector was to providing jobs and money for Tasmania.
"Tasmania's salmon industry is proud of the contribution it makes to regional communities and the important role it plays as a major employer; generating jobs and economic activity across the state," Mr Martin said on Sunday, June 26.
The Tasmanian government and opposition welcomed the report.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
