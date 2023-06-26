The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Cimitiere Street through Launceston was blocked by a broken-down bus

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bus blocked Cimitiere Street on Monday, June 26. Picture by Joe Colbrook
A bus blocked Cimitiere Street on Monday, June 26. Picture by Joe Colbrook

UPDATE - 10.25am, June 26:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.