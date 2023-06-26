UPDATE - 10.25am, June 26:
Police have reopened Cimitiere Street to traffic as the broken down bus has been cleared.
EARLIER:
Police have closed a stretch of Cimitiere Street as they wait for a tow truck to move a stricken bus.
The bus broke down at the intersection of Cimitiere and Charles Streets, and was reported by police about 8.35am on Monday, June 26.
The vehicle blocked the left-hand lane of the intersection, and police said oil had leaked onto the road.
As of 9.10am, police advised Cimitiere Street will be closed between Bathurst and Charles Streets while the bus is removed, and motorists should find an alternative route.
