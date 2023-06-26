"So I'm probably going to have to run about 13:15 maybe twice to get in on ranking. That's tough, but I took 30 seconds off my 10k in Launnie. It's a big jump but I feel like I've got a lot of room to improve in the 5k. I don't put too much pressure on myself but I know I'm in the best shape of my life and you just don't know what's going to come out until you get there so you've just got to give yourself a shot.