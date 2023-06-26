Launceston had its first proper taste of wintry weather last week, and now motorists are urged to take preventative measures lest they be stranded.
Batteries, tyre tread and pressure and visibility should all be at the top of your winter maintenance checklist according to the RACT.
The club's chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said roadside assistance crews frequently dealt with the consequences of poor maintenance, and in the case of tyres this could have serious consequences.
"Poor tyre condition, low tread depth and incorrect pressures can lead to dangerous situations in wet or icy conditions," Mr Bailey said.
"Low tyre tread can cause aquaplaning on wet roads, resulting in total loss of vehicle control when travelling at speed."
The minimum legal tread depth in Tasmania is 1.5mm, and the RACT recommends a thorough inspection including turning the wheels to full lock to check the inside edges.
Tread gauges can be purchased from most automotive supply stores, and correct tyre pressures can be found either inside vehicle door frames or in your owner's manual.
Car batteries can also cause problems during winter, as cooler temperatures slow the chemical reactions that produce electricity.
Mr Bailey said this can lead to motorists getting stranded, and it was important to check battery charge before venturing too far from home.
"Vehicle failure due to a faulty battery can be a particularly unwelcome event during the cold of winter," he said.
"We recommend you get your battery tested before the winter weather intensifies, so you don't find yourself stranded unexpectedly."
Battery levels can be tested at home using a voltmeter, and several retailers offer free battery tests. A reading below 12 volts indicates the battery is completely discharged.
The third item on the RACT's winter vehicle maintenance checklist is visibility, and Mr Bailey said there were several things to consider to help navigate wet or foggy weather.
"Ensure your windscreen wipers are functioning well, your windscreen is clear of any defects, and your lights are fully operational, including ensuring high and low beams are adjusted," he said.
"Ultimately, if you haven't had your vehicle serviced in the past 12 months, now is the time.
"A thorough inspection by a competent mechanic is the best way to ensure your car is in good condition and ready for winter travelling."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.