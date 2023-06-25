The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northern Tasmania Centre set to resume croquet competitions

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 26 2023 - 8:30am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Croquet competitions set to resume
Croquet competitions set to resume

Competitions resume at the Northern Tasmania Centre with the Novice Regional Golf Croquet event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.