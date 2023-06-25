Croquet competitions set to resume

Competitions resume at the Northern Tasmania Centre with the Novice Regional Golf Croquet event.
Players who have been playing for less than two years and never won a competition other than a hi/lo doubles and/or club event are eligible.
The next upcoming tournament is the NRCC singles/divisional.
The annual pennant is listed to start end of September.
The Retirement Village challenge is on August 31. Entries are invited.
Come and play sessions at the Northern centre are listed for Monday and Thursday at 10am. Coaching and all equipment is provided to play this easy, social game. Contact Lee 0439 310070.
