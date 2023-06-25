The Tassie Devils boys prevailed in one of the Coates Talent League games of the year, storming back to defeat the Geelong Falcons by a goal.
Launceston's Colby McKercher, Tom Beaumont and James Leake were immense as Jeromey Webberley's team produced a superb third quarter and won 11.13 (79) to Geelong's 11.7 (73).
However, the round-11 double-header at Kingston's Twin Ovals was less successful for the Devils girls' side who went down 6.2 (38) to Geelong's 12.10 (82)
With both boys' sides playing a similar style, Geelong took the early initiative to lead by 11 at the first break with Liam Ling kicking the home side's only major.
The visitors extended their advantage by half-time but McKercher was beginning to assert himself, continuing his red-hot form with some passages of brilliance through the middle as Heath Ollington became a strong presence in the front half.
A huge third quarter saw the Devils pile on five goals while restricting Geelong to just one. Leake was moved forward and kicked three while McKercher added a couple and Beaumont was influential.
Taking a 10-point advantage into the last term, the Devils were narrowly outscored but held on to win by a goal.
McKercher and Beaumont were among the best along with Leake, Oscar Vandam, Arie Schoenmaker and Zach Barrow who showed some exquisite kicking on debut.
Leake and McKercher were the multiple goal-kickers with Beau Nash, Blake Harper, Jack Dolliver, Tommy Bennett and Ollington also registering.
The victory was warmly welcomed after the Devils girls had been beaten by 44 points in the morning match.
Meg Harrison and Ella Nast had strong starts but Jodie Clifford's side were restricted to just one point in the first quarter and one Sophie Strong goal in the second.
The game opened up noticeably after the main break with the Devils kicking five more goals and the Falcons trebling their score.
Ava Read kicked two goals in each quarter while Mia Anderson and Chloe Broomhall both impressed in the middle.
Mia Anderson and Lily Nast were also among the home side's best as Chantal Mason kicked six, Bella Gilham three and Sara Howley two for Geelong.
