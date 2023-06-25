The Grand Kyiv Ballet received a resounding applause from audience members before its performance at Princess Theatre as its artistic director Oleksander Stoianov vowed not to let "war criminal" Vladimir Putin destroy their spirit.
"Our lives, our homes, cities and theatres have been destroyed by the decision of one man, Vladimir Putin," Stoianov said in a pre-recorded address before the performance.
The ballet was in Launceston for one afternoon performing a double showing of the Forest Song, a traditional Ukrainian story and Don Quixote, inspired by Miguel Cervantes novel of the same name.
The proceeds will go towards the war effort and the company has already raised 300,000 euros from its global tour, Mr Stoianov said in his address.
Dancer Maria Vorokhovina said it was difficult to be away from home against the backdrop of the invasion but the dancers were grateful to perform and showcase their culture through the Forest Song "which is very Ukrainian".
When the invasion started, Vorokhovina was away from Ukraine and said it was "terrifying" and "no one could believe it".
"I just got messages from home that [the] war started," she said.
"I couldn't imagine it at all."
Part of her family is still in Ukraine but in a safer zone, she said.
"I think about my family that is still in Ukraine and I hope everything will be alright," she said.
"We are very grateful for the support of Australia."
Vorokhovina said she hoped people would "know what's happening back home".
The significance of this performance is it brings a traditional Ukrainian story 'The Forest Song', which has never been performed outside of Ukraine.
The Forest Song tells the love story of Mavka, a woodland creature who falls in love with a human called Lukash.
It's the "most famous Ukrainian ballet," Vorokhovina said and "it's full of Ukrainian national music and costumes".
"It's a piece of our home. We hope you like it," she said.
It's a dramatic story of love, betrayal and the interaction between humans and nature.
Halyna Pavlyshyn, a Launceston resident originally from Ukraine said the story was not just about a romantic betrayal but also a betrayal of the environment.
The story explores ecological issues which were still relevant today even though it was written over a hundred years ago, Dr Pavlyshyn said.
For Ukrainians it's a reminder of how nature and the environment suffers through war, she said.
Students from Ballet and Dance Arts Tasmania were invited for a special viewing during the rehearsal.
Their teacher, Jacquelyne France-Marsden said that some of her students had previously performed with the Ukrainian ballet before and it was a great opportunity for her students to observe an international standard of dance.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for them and a rare insight of what it's like to be a professional ballet dancer," she said.
"When there's a touring company like the Grand Kyiv, it's such a special opportunity for audiences to come and see international artists.
"The program that they're presenting is wonderful because we're getting something different."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
